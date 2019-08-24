Camp Verde ‘Mulch Fire’ likely to smolder for months
CAMP VERDE – The 1-acre Mulch Fire continues to burn and produce smoke due to deep internal smoldering within massive mulch piles, and wildland firefighters continue to monitor it within Yavapai County’s Camp Verde Transfer Station, Coconino National Forest officials said Friday.
The fire, which was sparked by spontaneous combustion on July 10, will likely continue to burn and smolder for many weeks or even months since the piles are so large, and being able to locate every heat source to extinguish it is near impossible and extremely dangerous for firefighters, the Forest Service advised.
Firefighters have contained the fire by churning the fuels with heavy equipment and soaking them for weeks, and there is no threat of the fire spreading anywhere else. No structures or private property is threatened.
The fire will continue to be monitored until it burns itself out, which could take several months. Communities near the transfer station can expect light smoke production from the fire that may intermittently impact the immediate area, but should not significantly impact surrounding communities.
Camp Verde Transfer Station is not accepting green waste until further notice.
