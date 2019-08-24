Claire Obermarck hosts ‘Ceilidh Corner’ storytelling club in Sedona

Sedona has a brand new storytelling club for those 16 years and older.

‘Ceilidh Corner’ (pronounced Kay-lee) is to be held on the last Thursday of every month at The Hub, Posse Ground Park, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Entry is free with a suggested donation of $5 and refreshments provided. Thursday, Aug. 29, will carry the theme ‘Tide & Treasure.’

Hosted by Claire Obermarck of Storytelling Sedona, this new event aims to bring a slice of traditional storytelling where anyone can tell a story, recite a poem, sing a song or play a tune.

For the last decade, Obermarck has worked as a professional traditional storyteller in Scotland.

Storytelling is used progressively there and her many projects have assisted social workers, Archaeology Scotland, Young Offenders & detached social groups, abstinence recovery programs and mental health projects.

She has taught nursery and high school teachers how to be storytellers. She was even invited to tell for the Scottish Parliament.

Claire sits on the directory and forum of The Scottish Storytelling Centre and was previously the chair and programmer of the famed “Guid Craic Club” the oldest formal storytelling club in Edinburgh.

Ceilidh Corner is a continuation of the good ethos surrounding Traditional Storytelling, where a simple gathering makes a fun and memorable occasion.

It’s an ideal way to socialize and meet new people in a friendly and welcoming environment.

The Hub is located at Posse Ground Park, 525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona. facebook.com/StorytellingSedona email cdobermarck@gmail.com or call 623-223-0148.