Film Festival presents ‘Brian Banks’

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Brian Banks” Aug. 30-Sept. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Brian Banks” features an award-winning ensemble cast including Aldis Hodge, Morgan Freeman, Greg Kinnear and Sherri Shepherd.

“Brian Banks” is the inspirational true story of Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge), an All-American high school football star with a full scholarship to USC who finds his life upended when he is wrongly convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. Despite a lack of evidence, Banks is railroaded through a broken justice system and sentenced to a decade of prison and probation.

After spending five years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, 25-year-old Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge) is elated to be back on the football field as a linebacker at Long Beach City College playing the game he loves. But that feeling is shattered when he learns from his probation officer that he must wear an electronic ankle monitor and is prohibited from setting foot on the college campus.

An unforgettable true story about the resilience of the human spirit, and a powerful call to reform our broken justice system, “Brian Banks” is an extraordinary film that will move and inspire audiences with its message of hope and perseverance.

“Brian Banks” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 30-Sept. 4. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, Aug. 30, 31, Sept. 1 and 3; and 7 p.m. on Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 30, Sept. 3 and 4.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.