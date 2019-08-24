Film Festival presents Labor Day Weekend Musical Celebration

Join Baba Vusi Shibambo, a South African multi-instrumentalist and international recording artist, for a lively evening of traditional ancestral and contemporary music taking place Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona, at 7 p.m.



This show will feature Shibambo’s original music based on ancient African tribal rhythms blending the age-old teachings of the elders of long-ago Africa with reflections from his Zulu homeland.

His music is known to be both hypnotic and mesmerizing while preserving the traditional, vibrant rhythmic beats. Copies of his CD, African Skin on Skin, will be available for purchase during the show.

Baba Shibambo grew up in South Africa during the Apartheid era. Under his mother’s tutelage, he started playing drums at an early age. Shibambo is a descendent of the Royal Shibambo Family, from the court of the amaZulu people in South Africa.

His family was esteemed as the keepers of the skins and guardians of the tribal rhythms. In his ancestral tradition, Shibambo continues to follow this path reviving and preserving the heritage of his people through the beat of the drum.

Joining Shibambo for the first time on the Mary D. Fisher stage will be local artists Randy J and Bill Juharos from the band, The Tarantulas. Shibambo and Randy J have collaborated for nearly two decades composing a number of original pieces.

Randy J is most noted for his prowess on guitar bringing the classic whimsical surf-style to his music. Juharos, a classically trained percussionist, adds in the distinctive Caribbean vibe with his steel drums. He currently teaches the steel drums in Big Park.

Expect a spirited, fun-filled evening of global music blending multiple genres and cultures but all with the underlying African soul-stirring tribal rhythms.

Baba Vusi Shibambo and Friends in concert will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.