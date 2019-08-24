Finding Beauty in Water and Wood: Exhibition at SAC

The Sedona Arts Center will be hosting a joint exhibition by Sedona artists Katie Sluder and Ken Ledeen featuring an extensive collection of watercolors and both functional and artistic wood turnings.

The exhibition opens Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, Sedona.

Katie Sluder’s watercolors are subtle and expressive, capturing the emotion of a moment or place. Her pieces have been widely exhibited, and are in collections in the United States, Europe and Asia. She is inspired by the interplay of light and shadow, seeking to capture the feeling evoked by majestic landscapes and intimate still lifes.

Ken Ledeen has been exploring the potential of creating wooden work using a lathe for more than 20 years. He has produced a large body of both artistic and utilitarian pieces and has done large collaborative projects in Nepal and Cambodia. Ken is a director of the American Association of Woodturners

Whether you want to simply enjoy works of art, find a painting that will capture the spirit of Sedona, or take home a beautifully crafted gift, this is a show that should be seen.

For more information, call 978-505-8300.