OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 24
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Friendly face of Irene Peoble will be greatly missed in Camp Verde

Originally Published: August 24, 2019 2:32 p.m.

Editor:

For all of you that have lived in Camp Verde any length of time and have shopped at Bashas’ #49 you probably know Irene Peoble.

She welcomes everyone with a smile and a bit of encouragement along the way. Irene was hired on with Bashas’ in November of 1986 anticipating the day the doors opened for business on December 3rd here in Camp Verde. The rest is history.

Through the years she has been active in countless organizations, commitees, charities and volunteering when our community needed that perfect person to step up and take the helm.

Now it is time for her and her husband Jim to take the big plunge and move down to Tucson to be closer to their three grown children, their spouses and the five beautiful grand-children they have been blessed with.

Irene’s last day of work here at Bashas’ #49 is Thursday, August 29th. Thank you Irene for the dedication you have towards Bashas’, the love you have shown through the years for our community and most important for your friendship.

You have touched many lives here. I am very grateful I had the opportunity to have worked with you these past 32+ years. You will be missed.

But I know new adventures are just around the corner for you & Jim, so embrace them.

May God continue to bless you and your family in this new endeavor.

Brooks Stanfield

Camp Verde

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Community service a staple at Bashas'
Letter: Salvation Army bell ringers show Camp Verde a great, generous community
Letter: The spirit of compassion is alive in Camp Verde
Letter: Come see our senior center and count your blessings
Bashas' celebrates 20 years in CV

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News