Letter: Friendly face of Irene Peoble will be greatly missed in Camp Verde
Editor:
For all of you that have lived in Camp Verde any length of time and have shopped at Bashas’ #49 you probably know Irene Peoble.
She welcomes everyone with a smile and a bit of encouragement along the way. Irene was hired on with Bashas’ in November of 1986 anticipating the day the doors opened for business on December 3rd here in Camp Verde. The rest is history.
Through the years she has been active in countless organizations, commitees, charities and volunteering when our community needed that perfect person to step up and take the helm.
Now it is time for her and her husband Jim to take the big plunge and move down to Tucson to be closer to their three grown children, their spouses and the five beautiful grand-children they have been blessed with.
Irene’s last day of work here at Bashas’ #49 is Thursday, August 29th. Thank you Irene for the dedication you have towards Bashas’, the love you have shown through the years for our community and most important for your friendship.
You have touched many lives here. I am very grateful I had the opportunity to have worked with you these past 32+ years. You will be missed.
But I know new adventures are just around the corner for you & Jim, so embrace them.
May God continue to bless you and your family in this new endeavor.
Brooks Stanfield
Camp Verde
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- Jerome, other fire departments contain house blaze to basement
- County plans $1 million-plus investment in Ogden Ranch Road
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Saber, Sheridan fires blanket Verde with smoke
- Sun shines over new Cottonwood hair studio
- Land swap to give UofA property for Verde Valley veterinary school
- Stolen car recovered in Oak Creek Canyon
- Yavapai County K9 team discovers nearly 30 pounds of narcotics
- Vehicle stolen in Rimrock found in New Mexico
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Not a bomb, but a snake and an ax
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: