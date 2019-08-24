Letter: Friendly face of Irene Peoble will be greatly missed in Camp Verde

Editor:

For all of you that have lived in Camp Verde any length of time and have shopped at Bashas’ #49 you probably know Irene Peoble.



She welcomes everyone with a smile and a bit of encouragement along the way. Irene was hired on with Bashas’ in November of 1986 anticipating the day the doors opened for business on December 3rd here in Camp Verde. The rest is history.



Through the years she has been active in countless organizations, commitees, charities and volunteering when our community needed that perfect person to step up and take the helm.



Now it is time for her and her husband Jim to take the big plunge and move down to Tucson to be closer to their three grown children, their spouses and the five beautiful grand-children they have been blessed with.



Irene’s last day of work here at Bashas’ #49 is Thursday, August 29th. Thank you Irene for the dedication you have towards Bashas’, the love you have shown through the years for our community and most important for your friendship.



You have touched many lives here. I am very grateful I had the opportunity to have worked with you these past 32+ years. You will be missed.



But I know new adventures are just around the corner for you & Jim, so embrace them.

May God continue to bless you and your family in this new endeavor.



Brooks Stanfield

Camp Verde