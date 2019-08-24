Lobster Fest at Sound Bites Grill goes out with musical bang

Sound Bites Grill’s annual Lobster Fest ends this Labor Day weekend with a lineup of entertainment to celebrate summer like no other place in Sedona.



Mid-week, August 28 enjoy “Wineaux Wednesday” with the original music of local favorite, Robin Miller, on guitar and piano from 6-9 p.m.

Robin’s vast range of musical styles entertains audience members of all ages. His long history in music is well established even boasting his own Pandora station.



Thursday, August 29, “Chill-on-the-Hill” with the Millers features Robin with his equally talented son, Eric Miller, in a duo of guitars and vocals featuring ballads, timeless favorites, Latin & Flamenco and of course their original music. Both have a series of album releases spanning decades.



This is an incredibly talented father and son musical medley not to be missed and there is no door charge for these two shows. The two perform from 6-9 p.m.

Friday night, August 30, “The Blues Review” returns to SBG offering their unique mix of cover songs with originals, merging Jazz and Blues to create a show that kicks off the three day holiday weekend.



Uniquely original with their funky style, Bluesman Mike leads with bass, vocals and harmonica and is accompanied by Sugar Bear on lead guitar & vocals, Bobby Nealy on keyboards and drummer Steve Loecher.



The Blues Review soulful talents have been showcased at the top venues in Arizona and Sound Bites Grill is proud to feature The Blues Review for more than just their musical talents.

Reservations are recommended for this popular show which will indeed be sold out. Cover charge for the music is $10 and doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and show-time is 7 p.m.

Saturday night, Aug. 31, Internationally-renowned flamenco and classical guitarist “Esteban” returns to SBG this holiday weekend spotlighting his transcendent violinist (and daughter) Teresa Joy, along with Joe Morris on drums and Raul Yanez on keyboards.



Esteban has been romancing and wowing audiences around the world for decades sharing his incredible stories in addition to his musical genius with the assistance of the prolific artists who enhance the experience leaving the audience standing in applause at every performance…. and wanting more.



This is a ticketed event and doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended and prices vary based on seating. Every table has a phenomenal view of the stage and dinner packages are available.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in Uptown Sedona and is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday thru Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m.

Reservations are recommended but not required. For more information, reservations or tickets call 928-282-2713 or visit soundbitesgrill.com.