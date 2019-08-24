Local hole-in-one day
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 3:17 p.m.
Thursday was quite the historical day for Verde Valley golf
as two local players hit a hole-in-one.
Kaden Pusl hit a 98-yard shot on a par three at the Poco Diablo Resort in Sedona. Pusl is 11 years old and plays for the Clarkdale Elementary School.
Also on Thursday, Dotty Asprocolos hit a hole-in-one at the fifth hole at Coyote Trails Golf Course in Cottonwood. Asprocolos is a member of the Women’s League at Coyote Trails.
This was the first hole-in-one for each of them.
