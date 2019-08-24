Naughty Bits bring glam-rock-funk to Main Stage

Friday, Aug. 30, Main Stage and Warlord Sound present a “Chel-ebration” for one of the Valley’s favorite ladies, Chelly Sunshine Jackson.

This is what happens when it is your birthday and you are friends with some amazing DJs.



Seven DJs will be taking turns lighting up the night and the dancefloor. Come out and experience the varied sounds of Nick J, Nikko, Stace, Airbourne, Davz Not Here, Excell and Zona.

The night promises to be a mix of musical styles, good times, dancing and celebrating. Party starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. This is a no cover event for anyone 21 and older.



Saturday, August 31, Main Stage welcomes back the Verde Valley’s favorite party band, The Naughty Bits. The Naughty Bits are a glam-rock/funk-influenced cover band that are always throwing the party they’d want to go to themselves.



Every performance from this band is full of timeless medleys and mash-ups that run the gamut from Rock & Roll to Funk to 1980’s New Wave and beyond.

The six-piece group delivers an original, high energy stage show that keeps their audience entertained and dancing. It is always a party when the boys make it back to Main Stage. Show starts at 9 p.m. and there is no cover charge. 21+

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are Argentine tango dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.