Steakhouse89 delivers musical smorgasbord

Seakouse89 in West Sedona continues to offer a great selection of live musical entertainment four nights a week featuring some of Sedona’s best and most loved performers.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, it’s the multi-talented Eric Williams performing on the baby grand.

Williams is one of Sedona’s most loved and admired performing musicians, with a style and act that is all his own. Always with a smile on his face, you can see and feel his bliss as he performs from his mega-list of popular tunes and standards.

Often, people will gather around the piano and sing along with him, pulled from their seats by his energy and joyful spirit.

Friday, Aug. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. it’s Paolo once again performing on the Steakhouse89 baby grand piano.

Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Saturday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m., the legendary Phil Rossi takes his turn on piano.

Rossi is a versatile piano player who began playing the piano when he was eight years old. He had been fortunate during his musical career to have played with Frank Sinatra, drummer Buddy Rich and so many others of that era. His music takes you back in time from Cole Porter to the Gershwin’s and all the way to Billy Joel, creating memories of long ago.

Sunday, Sept. 1, it’s “Sunday Fun Day” on the Steakouse89 outdoor patio, featuring singer/songwriter Jacqui Foreman from 4 to 7 p.m. weather permitting.

Her beautiful voice and exquisite guitar playing form the perfect backdrop for a fine meal and a laid-back afternoon enjoying the sun while overlooking West Sedona’s main street.

She creates a hypnotic experience for those fortunate enough to see and hear her play.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona; www.steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000.