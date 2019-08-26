OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Aug. 26
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

8-year-old rescued after 75-foot fall in Oak Creek Canyon

At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the girl was walking along SR 89A with her family when she fell off the side of the road, according to Flagstaff resident Kathleen Croft,who provided this photo to The Verde Independent.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the girl was walking along SR 89A with her family when she fell off the side of the road, according to Flagstaff resident Kathleen Croft,who provided this photo to The Verde Independent.

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 10:34 a.m.

photo

First responders rescue an 8-year-old girl Sunday who had fallen about 75 feet in Oak Creek Canyon. Courtesy Kathleen Croft

OAK CREEK CANYON – The Sedona Fire District and several other first-responding agencies rescued an 8-year-old girl who fell and rolled about 75 feet in Oak Creek Canyon Sunday.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the girl was walking along SR 89A with her family when she fell off the side of the road, according to Flagstaff resident Kathleen Croft, who was driving north through Oak Creek Canyon at the time of the incident.

“There is a dip there on the side of the road,” Croft said. “She fell off the road there, she bounced like a rag doll, straight down that cliff. It was just rocks, there wasn’t even any sand.”

Croft said she “stopped my car immediately,” called 9-1-1, then stayed with the child’s mother.

“I stayed with mom about 45 minutes before the rescue people got there,” Croft said. “I then stayed until they had the child up.”

According to a statement on Sedona Fire’s Facebook page, Sedona firefighter paramedics and EMTs made access to the patient to assess and treat the girl while a rope system was built to help lift and remove her back up to the highway.

The child was extracted and placed into a Sedona Fire ambulance and transported to a landing zone at Slide Rick State Park, according to the Facebook post. “A Guardian Air medical helicopter had been requested and dispatched early when the nature of the call became known.”

Patient care was transferred to the Guardian Air crew and the girl was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment, according to the Facebook post.

Arizona Department of Public Safety, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Guardian Air, Flagstaff Medical Center, Cottonwood Police Department Public Safety Communications, and Slide Rock State Park helped Sedona Fire with the rescue.

“The whole emergency crew was amazing in the rescue of that child,” Croft said. “Everyone worked well as a team.”

Monday morning, photos showing the child awake and alert, eating pizza, were shared with The Verde Independent.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fallen hiker rescued in West Fork
Crews rescue climbing accident victim at Oak Creek Vista
Alive and healing after serious fall in Oak Creek Canyon
3 teens rescued after their car falls 100 feet off Fossil Creek Road
13 year old seriously injured after steep fall

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News