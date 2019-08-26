8-year-old rescued after 75-foot fall in Oak Creek Canyon

OAK CREEK CANYON – The Sedona Fire District and several other first-responding agencies rescued an 8-year-old girl who fell and rolled about 75 feet in Oak Creek Canyon Sunday.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the girl was walking along SR 89A with her family when she fell off the side of the road, according to Flagstaff resident Kathleen Croft, who was driving north through Oak Creek Canyon at the time of the incident.

“There is a dip there on the side of the road,” Croft said. “She fell off the road there, she bounced like a rag doll, straight down that cliff. It was just rocks, there wasn’t even any sand.”

Croft said she “stopped my car immediately,” called 9-1-1, then stayed with the child’s mother.

“I stayed with mom about 45 minutes before the rescue people got there,” Croft said. “I then stayed until they had the child up.”

According to a statement on Sedona Fire’s Facebook page, Sedona firefighter paramedics and EMTs made access to the patient to assess and treat the girl while a rope system was built to help lift and remove her back up to the highway.

The child was extracted and placed into a Sedona Fire ambulance and transported to a landing zone at Slide Rick State Park, according to the Facebook post. “A Guardian Air medical helicopter had been requested and dispatched early when the nature of the call became known.”

Patient care was transferred to the Guardian Air crew and the girl was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment, according to the Facebook post.

Arizona Department of Public Safety, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Guardian Air, Flagstaff Medical Center, Cottonwood Police Department Public Safety Communications, and Slide Rock State Park helped Sedona Fire with the rescue.

“The whole emergency crew was amazing in the rescue of that child,” Croft said. “Everyone worked well as a team.”

Monday morning, photos showing the child awake and alert, eating pizza, were shared with The Verde Independent.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42