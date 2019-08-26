Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
FLAGSTAFF -- The deceased man found on Aug. 17 in the area of SR 89A, near milepost 389 in the Oak Creek Canyon area, has been identified as Alan Arvey, an 87-year-old resident of Sun City.
Arvey was reported missing by his family to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, according to an Aug. 26 Coconino County Sheriff’s press release.
Maricopa County detectives told the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office “that the image on our unidentified person flyer resembled the description of Arvey, leading to the identification of the deceased person,” according to the press release.
Although the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public “for the many tips we received in this case,” detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Arvey’s death.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff's Office is not releasing any further details, including information on whether and how a vehicle reported stolen, found in the area where Arvey's body was found, might be connected to his death.
When asked about the compact car found near Arvey’s body, Lt. Gerrit J. Boeck, of the CCSO’s Criminal Investigations division, said he could not release any additional information due to the ongoing investigation.
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- County plans $1 million-plus investment in Ogden Ranch Road
- Saber, Sheridan fires blanket Verde with smoke
- Sun shines over new Cottonwood hair studio
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Land swap to give UofA property for Verde Valley veterinary school
- Yavapai County K9 team discovers nearly 30 pounds of narcotics
- Stolen car recovered in Oak Creek Canyon
- Vehicle stolen in Rimrock found in New Mexico
- Jerome, other fire departments contain house blaze to basement
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: