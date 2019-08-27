OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Accused driver in shooting is allowed new lawyer

Monty Lee Pritchard

Monty Lee Pritchard

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 10:50 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – On July 31, 2018, court documents allege Monty Lee Pritchard was the driver in a drive-by shooting in Verde Village.

On Aug. 19 of this year, Pritchard was granted a change of counsel by Superior Court Judge Michael R. Bluff.

Pritchard, 34, who was on parole when he and Aaron M. Martin allegedly drove to a home on Posse Trail. Martin, who was involved in a dispute “over a female,” fired shots at the home, but no one was injured.

Police caught up to Martin and Pritchard on foot. Martin’s initial charges included attempted murder, though he was found guilty of aggravated assault in March; the 21-year-old Martin is in state prison until at least April of 2026.

Pritchard is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 7. He’s set to begin a scheduled seven-day trial on Nov. 5.

Pritchard initially had several charges filed against him, but now faces only an indictment for a drive-by shooting charge.

He has remained in the Yavapai County Detention Center in Camp Verde since his Aug. 1, 2018 arrest.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Second man arrested in connection with alleged drive-by shooting in Verde Village
Bright scheduled for probation violation management hearing
Cody Bright enters not guilty plea to manslaughter
Man charged with sexual exploitation in underage sex sting appears in court
Aaron Martin, 20, arrested in connection with alleged drive-by shooting in Verde Village

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News