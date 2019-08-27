Camp Verde to discuss sports complex, equestrian arena

CAMP VERDE – The Town of Camp Verde has approximately $3.1 million to finish Phase 1 of its new sports complex.

But there’s still quite a bit of work that remains, Public Works Director Ron Long and Town Manager Russ Martin wrote to council in an Aug. 12 memo.

Wednesday, council will discuss the process to complete the first phase of the nearly 100-acre facility east of the Verde Ranger Station on SR 260. The council will meet Aug. 28, 5:30 p.m., in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

“We’ll discuss what’s left of the initial phase, and prioritizing, so staff can get direction on those items,” Martin said. “If we don’t have enough resources, we can prioritize the ones council wants to see done.”

The complex – when complete – will have two football/soccer fields, six baseball/softball fields, a multi-use field, eight pickleball courts, two tennis courts, two restrooms, two concession stands, playgrounds, a perimeter trail, landscaping, an access road, maintenance facility and multiple parking lots.

Phase 1 has been broken into two parts, A and B. Phase 1A included the field’s grading, drainage and infrastructure required to support a fully built facility.

At this time it’s not certain how many fields will be built in Phase 1B, Martin said Monday.

“We had hoped we had enough resource for two baseball fields and two soccer fields,” Martin said. “That’s the goal.”

“If we can get bid out in the fall and if work can begin in the winter, then we’ll be planting grass in the spring,” Martin said.

Which would mean that the field could be ready for use in fall 2020 “or maybe sooner in some cases.”

Change orders

It wasn’t Camp Verde’s plan to spend an additional $500,000 on dirt for Phase 1A, Martin said Monday. But the town needed almost 107,000 additional cubic yards of dirt in part because of “very poor quality soils we encountered onsite,” according to the memo.

“When undisturbed soil is excavated, moved, placed and compacted, it actually shrinks in volume,” the memo stated.

To account for the shrinkage, the design engineer used a 16% shrink factor, which the town’s memo stated was fairly standard.

Although council approved a change order for 35,000 cubic yards, “the overspending of a line item was permitted by our Financial Operations Guide and is a common practice to do so in construction,” the memo stated.

With questions asked about the change orders, council and staff met in an Aug. 14 work session to discuss changes to the town’s procurement protocols.

According to the proposed list of procurement policies, council would need to approve any contract change for any individual item that cost $50,000 or 15% of the original contract award price, whichever is less.

Also Wednesday, council will discuss items to be constructed, necessary budget and completion of the equestrian arena to the northeast of the town’s sports complex.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at campverde.az.gov.

