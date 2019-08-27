The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation will present the Camp Verde Jazz Festival Aug. 30-31.

The Bresnan Unplugged Quartet will open the festival Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. and present a fun-filled evening of swing blues, originals and standards culled from the Great American Songbook.

Dan Bresnan, vocals and guitar, is an international recording artist, guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, as well as a revered luthier. His well acclaimed Bresnan Blues Band album, “Party in My Backseat,” has received rave reviews and has been in regular rotation on radio stations across Europe.

​The Bresnan Quartet includes pianist and trumpeter Dave Len Scott who is a new resident of Northern Arizona. Dave formerly worked in the San Francisco Bay Area, recording and touring with Concord Records jazz artists such as Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, and Big Kahuna and the Copa Cat Pack, as well as touring with the Boz Scaggs band from 2004 to 2008.

Bassist Troy Perkins started his musical career playing French horn. Transitioning to bass during his college years, he has since performed throughout the United States and Europe.

Drummer Dr. Bob Sellani is the founder of the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance and current Sedona/Verde Valley area VP. Bob was recently inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, and is a four-time International Blues Competition competitor and semifinalist.

The festival continues Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m., with the return of the popular Don Moio Quintet. Dom brought his quartet to the first Jazz Festival in 2018.

By popular demand, Dom is returning with an expanded group to include percussionist Joe Garcia. Of Cuban descent, Joe Garcia began playing drums and percussion at the age of 13 in the heavily Latin influenced city of Miami.

With a professional career spanning over 30 years, Joe has performed many different styles of music from jazz and Latin jazz to Brazilian to country to rock, and records on numerous projects, both live and in-studio.

Drummer Dom Moio started playing drums in the fifth grade. His first teacher, Dick Demers, started Dom on his way both as a player and teacher in 1970 in Maine.

In 1975, Dom went to New York to study with studio master, Bernard Purdie. Then to Boston in 1976 to study with Jazz great, Alan Dawson. Dom’s first book, “Be Bop Phrasing for Drums,” was dedicated to Alan.

In 1978, Dom left for Reno, Nevada with guitar player brother Bill, where he soon started working the casino circuit. 1980-1984 he was the house drummer for the MGM Grand and Hello Hollywood Hello Show.

Now, in his 28th year at Arizona State University’s Jazz Faculty, he keeps a very busy teaching and gigging schedule. He has over 100 jazz CD recordings.

The rest of the quintet includes pianist Nick Manson. A talented jazz pianist and keyboardist, the two-time Emmy Award-winning multifaceted Nick Manson is also a composer, arranger and producer who has excelled in several fields.

His piano playing is swinging, lyrical, consistently inventive, and quite individual. Throughout his career, Nick’s performances are both accessible and creative, appealing to a wide audience yet remaining true to himself.

Bassist Dwight Kilian’s academic career started with earning a Bachelor of Music degree from Wichita State University (WSU) which led to instructing jazz bass at Hutchinson Community College, Bethel College, and WSU.

His pursuit of a jazz bass career led to what he calls his “night schooling” in Denver, Colorado. In 1998, he relocated to Phoenix to perform as the bassist for the Boulders Resort.

This move opened doors for him to expand his teaching career, including jazz bass and clinician work at Arizona State University.

Saxophonist Andrew Gross had been in bands since 1995. He continued his jazz studies at the prestigious William-Paterson University in New Jersey and at the New School University in Manhattan where he earned a bachelor of fine arts degree. He then moved to Arizona to earn a master’s degree at ASU while actively working as a professional jazz musician.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is a 424-seat venue located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde, just one-mile south of the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel off Middle Verde Road.

Tickets are $20 for center seats or $15 for general admission. Tickets for children and students are always free. No-Fee online tickets for the Festival are available at campverdejazz.com. All seats are reserved.

Available tickets can also be purchased at the door the evening of either concert. Proceeds from these and other concerts produced by the Foundation benefit the Camp Verde Unified School District’s music and theater programs.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation is a nonprofit performing arts organization. Its mission is to support the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in presenting a rich array of culturally diverse arts programming for the Town of Camp Verde and North Central Arizona in order to educate, enlighten, enrich and entertain students, residents and patrons of all ages, while providing leadership and support to advance cultural/performing arts and nourish appreciation for various art forms in the community.

For additional information on the Foundation visit their website at pecpaf.com.