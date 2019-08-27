OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 27
99.0°
Camp Verde marshal announces plan for community committee

Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley. VVN/Bill Helm

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 11:18 a.m.

CAMP VERDE -– Earlier this year, Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley announced plans for a Marshal’s committee that would be a bridge between the community and its law enforcement agency.

Monday, Rowley said he is now accepting letters of interest from citizens who wish to serve on CVMO’s first committee.

Anyone interested in being considered for a spot on the committee should drop off or mail a letter of interest to the Marshal’s office. Letters should also include the interested party’s contact information and need to be submitted by Sept. 15.

Rowley said he will review the letters and select 6-7 Camp Verde residents to meet twice a month for a period of six months.

The committee’s first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Committee members will be given a tour of the Marshal’s Office and learn more about serving their community.

Improve transparency

The purpose of the committee, Rowley said, is to improve transparency of the Marshal’s Office.

“We will be reviewing our new accreditation process, including reviewing policy changes,” Rowley said. “Reviewing budgetary items, reviewing efforts to increase partnerships between the Marshal’s Office and the community.”

The committee, Rowley said, is a “separate thing” from the monthly Coffee With a Cop meetings, which will continue to take place.

Meetings will be open to the public and will be held at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, located at 646 S. 1st St.

Call 928-554-8300 for more information. Also visit the CVMO Facebook page or the Town of Camp Verde website.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

