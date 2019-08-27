OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood Homeless Day Shelter to close while looking for new home

Living Water Church on Mingus Avenue is one of the locations that the VVHC is looking at for a new homeless drop-in center for Cottonwood. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Living Water Church on Mingus Avenue is one of the locations that the VVHC is looking at for a new homeless drop-in center for Cottonwood. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 11:18 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition will close its drop-in shelter on South Main Street in Cottonwood Friday.

The shelter will not reopen Monday, Sept. 2, at this location after a year of serving the homeless community, according to VHC Director Raena Avalon.

Avalon said she is working with a local church to reopen the shelter.

Avalon said she has been talking with the Living Water Church on Mingus Avenue about moving the shelter there, and the local leadership has been receptive.

VVHC is waiting for confirmation from the national domination in California, she said Monday.

The shelter would operate under the church’s ministry, Avalon said, so they would not have to get a conditional use permit from the city, unless they signed a long-term lease.

The church location has a kitchen, bathrooms with showers, and slightly larger square footage than the South Main Street location.

Avalon said she did not know where the shelter would go if the church property does not work out.

Any other site would require a conditional use permit and would take at least a month of closure before it could reopen, she said.

The director has expressed concern about the hot temperatures in September and where the homeless population would seek shelter during the day.

The shelter also serves as an overnight cold-weather shelter in the winter.

The shelter serves as a portal for other services, such as health services, job searches, housing and behavioral health resources.

The Sedona Area Homeless Alliance had to shut down its homeless drop-in center in June and has not found a new location.

The VVHC had received P&Z approval for its new location on 15th Street two months ago, but that fell through when the landlord decided to sell the property.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Homeless drop-in center to close on weekends
Homeless Center looking for new home
Homeless Coalition seeks new shelter facility in Cottonwood
Verde homeless group gets P&Z nod; Sedona homeless center shuts down
Good Samaritan pledges $13,000 to keep homeless shelter operating

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News