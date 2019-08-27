Cottonwood Homeless Day Shelter to close while looking for new home

COTTONWOOD – The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition will close its drop-in shelter on South Main Street in Cottonwood Friday.

The shelter will not reopen Monday, Sept. 2, at this location after a year of serving the homeless community, according to VHC Director Raena Avalon.

Avalon said she is working with a local church to reopen the shelter.

Avalon said she has been talking with the Living Water Church on Mingus Avenue about moving the shelter there, and the local leadership has been receptive.

VVHC is waiting for confirmation from the national domination in California, she said Monday.

The shelter would operate under the church’s ministry, Avalon said, so they would not have to get a conditional use permit from the city, unless they signed a long-term lease.

The church location has a kitchen, bathrooms with showers, and slightly larger square footage than the South Main Street location.

Avalon said she did not know where the shelter would go if the church property does not work out.

Any other site would require a conditional use permit and would take at least a month of closure before it could reopen, she said.

The director has expressed concern about the hot temperatures in September and where the homeless population would seek shelter during the day.

The shelter also serves as an overnight cold-weather shelter in the winter.

The shelter serves as a portal for other services, such as health services, job searches, housing and behavioral health resources.

The Sedona Area Homeless Alliance had to shut down its homeless drop-in center in June and has not found a new location.

The VVHC had received P&Z approval for its new location on 15th Street two months ago, but that fell through when the landlord decided to sell the property.