TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Decanter tasting room opens in VOC

Owner Ken Ewing has opened the Verde Valley’s newest wine tasting room, Decanter, along Highway 179, Suite A100, in the center that houses The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek. VVN/Gary6 Mraz

Owner Ken Ewing has opened the Verde Valley’s newest wine tasting room, Decanter, along Highway 179, Suite A100, in the center that houses The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek. VVN/Gary6 Mraz

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 10:18 a.m.

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK -– Ken Ewing fell in love with the Verde Valley long ago, as his family has lived in the Verde Valley since 1984.

His love for the Verde Valley and its art and music culture made it the perfect home for Decanter, a tasting room that opened Aug. 15.

Decanter is located in the Village of Oak Creek along Highway 179, Suite A100, in the center that houses The Collective Sedona.

Ewing’s love for the Verde Valley and its art and music culture made it the perfect home for Decanter.

He has been working in the wine industry since 1989. He began as a liquor and wine buyer as manager of a grocery store in the 1980s.

From there, he pursued a career as a representative for Wine Warehouse and he was then quickly recruited by Kendall Jackson as a buying manager.

Decanter features a wine and beer tasting room as well as delicious charcuterie. Retail wines are sold by the bottle. Jared Williams is the bar manager.

The location is open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, noon to 9 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Decanter is closed Mondays.

The tasting room can be reached at 928-284-2134.

