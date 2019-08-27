OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Follow the money during election season

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 11 a.m.

Editor:

O. Vogel’s August 24 letter, “NRA needs to change its name to National Republican Association,” claims the National Rifle Association is now a new branch of government controlling our elections. If true, this should have been front page news, so I felt compelled to do some research.

Yes, the NRA spent $8.2 million attempting to influence voters during the 2018 election cycle. Less than 1% of that supported Democratic Party candidates. But with most Democrats favoring restrictions that would impact NRA members, does it not make sense for Republicans to get more NRA support?

While researching political contributions, I noticed that the biggest contributor in the 2018 cycle was Bloomberg LP, which spent $95.9 million with less than 1% supporting Republicans. Michael Bloomberg (who, as mayor of New York, implemented a ban on large soda pop purchases) is a foremost supporter of bans on firearms. I don’t see anyone recommending a renaming of Bloomberg LP.

The second biggest contributor was Fahr LLC, whose $73.1 million went 100% to Democrats. Fahr is the middle name of Tom Steyer, and Fahr LLC is the major contributor to Steyer’s NextGen Climate Action fund.

NextGen spent tens of millions attempting to influence Arizona voters to keep the Big Chino pumped storage project in play and is currently trying to influence the next election of AZ Corporation Commissioners.

Be concerned.

David Perrell

Clarkdale

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: NRA needs to change its name to National Republican Association
Republican Governors Association earmarks $9.6 million for Ducey campaign
Billionaire spending money to ‘educate’ public on APS influence
Early results show strong lead for Ducey in governor's race
Democrats charge Brewer with financial campaign improprieties

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News