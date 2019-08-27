Letter: Follow the money during election season

Editor:

O. Vogel’s August 24 letter, “NRA needs to change its name to National Republican Association,” claims the National Rifle Association is now a new branch of government controlling our elections. If true, this should have been front page news, so I felt compelled to do some research.

Yes, the NRA spent $8.2 million attempting to influence voters during the 2018 election cycle. Less than 1% of that supported Democratic Party candidates. But with most Democrats favoring restrictions that would impact NRA members, does it not make sense for Republicans to get more NRA support?

While researching political contributions, I noticed that the biggest contributor in the 2018 cycle was Bloomberg LP, which spent $95.9 million with less than 1% supporting Republicans. Michael Bloomberg (who, as mayor of New York, implemented a ban on large soda pop purchases) is a foremost supporter of bans on firearms. I don’t see anyone recommending a renaming of Bloomberg LP.

The second biggest contributor was Fahr LLC, whose $73.1 million went 100% to Democrats. Fahr is the middle name of Tom Steyer, and Fahr LLC is the major contributor to Steyer’s NextGen Climate Action fund.

NextGen spent tens of millions attempting to influence Arizona voters to keep the Big Chino pumped storage project in play and is currently trying to influence the next election of AZ Corporation Commissioners.

Be concerned.

David Perrell

Clarkdale