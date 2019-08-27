OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Patricia Lee Brock 1928 - 2019

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 10:29 a.m.

Patricia Lee Brock, 91, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away August 17, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born on April 1, 1928, in San Fernando, Calif., to Bob (Luther Lee) and Abigail Hayes.

She married the late Sidney Roger Brock in 1947, and they lived alternately in California and Arizona until her husband’s retirement to Sedona, Arizona

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Tracy Franklin of Camp Verde, Arizona; and her son, Kyle Brock of Rimrock, Arizona.

She delighted in being the grandmother of her adoring grandchildren Beau Franklin, Abigail Monroe, Tyler Brock and Tatum Brock, and was known as “Grammy Pat” to three great-grandchildren.

Patricia was a proud housewife and an accomplished cook and artist.

She and her husband enjoyed several years of being community club leaders in the Cave Creek 4-H Club. An avid reader to the end she passed down her love of reading to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Patricia was a library volunteer in Cave Creek, Arizona, for many years as well as a volunteer for the Cave Creek Museum, the Salvation Army, the Sedona Heritage Museum and a member of the Sedona Chapter of Questers International.

Patricia was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but inspiration and beautiful memories to all who had the honor of knowing her.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Belva Bingham Allen 1928-2019
Obituary: Dorothy Alva Haeske, 1927- 2019
Obituary: Patricia Jane Friedman, 1934-2019
Obituary: Verna Lee Shafer 1929-2019
Obituary: Violet Marie Ridgley 1920-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News