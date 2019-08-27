Paid parking coming to Jerome

The Town of Jerome has designated four “pay-to-park” areas within the town, according to a post on the town’s Facebook page.

“The initial areas designated by Council are: (1) the lower parking lot next to the Sliding Jail; (2) the entire middle parking lot off Hull Avenue, to include both sides of Hull Avenue from the entrance to the lower Sliding Jail parking lot to the Visitors’ Center, and on the west side of Hull Avenue to First Avenue; (3) the east side of Main Street from School Street to First Avenue; and (4) The entire lot across from the Connor Hotel, including motorcycle parking areas. Kiosks are expected to be installed during October,” according to the post.

The cost to park has been set at $3 for up to four hours, or $5 to park all day. Fees will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Discussions by Council will continue regarding the possibility of offering certain exemptions or discounted fees. All revenue from parking fees will be dedicated to public safety and infrastructure improvements, including the town’s streets, sidewalks, and water and sewer systems.

Free parking will continue to be available at the large “300 Level” parking lot on Perkinsville Road, where free shuttle service is available to, from and around town on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. In addition, there will continue to be free parking along parts of Main Street adjacent to shops, restaurants and the Post Office.