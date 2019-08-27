Sheridan Fire grows to 11,154 acres

PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST – A closure order remains in effect over the Sheridan Fire area for firefighter and public safety, the Prescott National Forest reported Monday in a press release.

The fire, which as of 11:45 a.m. had spread to 11,154 acres, is located 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District.

The Sheridan Fire continues to burn through the brush and grass in a remote area north of Prescott, Prescott National Forest reported.

“The fire has not expanded greatly over the past few days as slightly lower temperatures and increased humidity have moderated the fire’s behavior,” the press release stated. “Crews are continuing to reinforce containment features by burning the vegetation along roadways and other features identified as potential containment lines.”

Visitors and residents near the closure area should be alert for fire vehicles and equipment.

Smoke mostly light

On Sunday, smoke from the Sheridan was mostly light, the press release stated. Smoke may continue to be visible from the Prescott area during the afternoons and into the evening hours, but should not be particularly heavy.

Smoke impacts extend mainly to the north of the general fire area, Prescott National Forest reported. Fire operations managers attempt to minimize smoke impacts when and where possible.

Prescott National Forest reported that a smoke monitor “has been installed in Paulden and it is showing air quality to have remained in the good range throughout the day yesterday.”

Sheridan Fire benefits

Prescott National Forest also reported that the Sheridan Fire is consuming much of the dead and decadent vegetation in the area.

“Like many lands in the U.S., particularly in the west, the area is greatly overgrown and unhealthy following decades of fire suppression,” the release stated. “The Sheridan Fire area is historically fire adapted and requires periodic fire in order to remain vigorous, have a lesser risk of high severity fire, and to provide good quality habitat and forage for wildlife and livestock.”

For more fire information, call the Prescott Fire Information phone line at 928-925-1111. Or visit Prescott National Forest’s Fire Closure Order & Map at fs.usda.gov/prescott, InciWeb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522, or the forest’s Facebook and Twitter pages.