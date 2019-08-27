Sheridan Fire grows to 11,154 acres
PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST – A closure order remains in effect over the Sheridan Fire area for firefighter and public safety, the Prescott National Forest reported Monday in a press release.
The fire, which as of 11:45 a.m. had spread to 11,154 acres, is located 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District.
The Sheridan Fire continues to burn through the brush and grass in a remote area north of Prescott, Prescott National Forest reported.
“The fire has not expanded greatly over the past few days as slightly lower temperatures and increased humidity have moderated the fire’s behavior,” the press release stated. “Crews are continuing to reinforce containment features by burning the vegetation along roadways and other features identified as potential containment lines.”
Visitors and residents near the closure area should be alert for fire vehicles and equipment.
Smoke mostly light
On Sunday, smoke from the Sheridan was mostly light, the press release stated. Smoke may continue to be visible from the Prescott area during the afternoons and into the evening hours, but should not be particularly heavy.
Smoke impacts extend mainly to the north of the general fire area, Prescott National Forest reported. Fire operations managers attempt to minimize smoke impacts when and where possible.
Prescott National Forest reported that a smoke monitor “has been installed in Paulden and it is showing air quality to have remained in the good range throughout the day yesterday.”
Sheridan Fire benefits
Prescott National Forest also reported that the Sheridan Fire is consuming much of the dead and decadent vegetation in the area.
“Like many lands in the U.S., particularly in the west, the area is greatly overgrown and unhealthy following decades of fire suppression,” the release stated. “The Sheridan Fire area is historically fire adapted and requires periodic fire in order to remain vigorous, have a lesser risk of high severity fire, and to provide good quality habitat and forage for wildlife and livestock.”
For more fire information, call the Prescott Fire Information phone line at 928-925-1111. Or visit Prescott National Forest’s Fire Closure Order & Map at fs.usda.gov/prescott, InciWeb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522, or the forest’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- Saber, Sheridan fires blanket Verde with smoke
- Sun shines over new Cottonwood hair studio
- Yavapai County K9 team discovers nearly 30 pounds of narcotics
- Stolen car recovered in Oak Creek Canyon
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Vehicle stolen in Rimrock found in New Mexico
- Man sentenced to probation for sending illicit image to girl
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- Six things you can do about incessant barking dogs
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: