Wed, Aug. 28
84.0°
City plans chip seal treatment on 12th Street Friday

Originally Published: August 28, 2019 1:31 p.m.

The City of Cottonwood scheduled with Cactus Asphalt for Friday, Aug, 30, to install a rubberized chip seal surface treatment along 12th Street between SR89A and Fir Street. This work is expected to begin around 7 a.m. and will take place all day Friday depending upon weather.

12th Street will be open to traffic during construction, but will be limited to one-way travel through the work zone. Motorists should be observant of the temporary traffic pattern implemented as well as watch for heavy construction equipment and the paving crews. Please exercise caution and obey all flagger, traffic control signs, and vehicles while traveling in the area.

