Buses, vans running during Labor Day

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Area Transit will be operating regular service on Monday, Sept. 2, even though it is Labor Day.

All ADA and fixed-route services will be running for the Red Line, Blue Line, Yellow Line, Green Line, Paratransit and Lynx.

The CAT administrative offices will be closed on Labor Day, as will the call center. Any ADA riders that want a ride on Monday or Tuesday are encouraged to call the CAT office no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.

The CAT office will open at its usual time of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. CAT offices may be contacted at 928-634-2287.

CAT provides ADA Paratransit service and four fixed routes serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Verde Village, as well as Verde Lynx commuter service to Sedona.

CAT also connects with Yavapai-Apache Nation Transit to provide connections to Camp Verde and Greyhound.

For more information about Verde Valley Public Transportation, please call the CAT office at 938-634-2287.