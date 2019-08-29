OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 29
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde commits $250K to equestrian center

Mary Phelps, Camp Verde Arena Association president, talks to the Camp Verde Town Council at Wednesday’s work session. Council directed town staff to allocate as much as $250,000 of Capital Improvements budget to the association toward building the equestrian center on SR 260 east of Verde Ranger Station near the Camp Verde Sports Complex.

Mary Phelps, Camp Verde Arena Association president, talks to the Camp Verde Town Council at Wednesday’s work session. Council directed town staff to allocate as much as $250,000 of Capital Improvements budget to the association toward building the equestrian center on SR 260 east of Verde Ranger Station near the Camp Verde Sports Complex.

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 29, 2019 1:47 p.m.

Mary Phelps, Camp Verde Arena Association President by Verde News

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Town Council decided Wednesday that as much as $250,000 should go toward the Camp Verde Arena Association’s efforts to build an equestrian center.

The money would come from the town’s capital improvements budget and would allow the arena to be ready for a January 2020 event, said Arena Association President Mary Phelps.

“Those events will generate some amount of economic benefit to our town,” Council Member Joe Butner said of the arena, which would be located northeast of the town’s sports complex.

photo

Events at the Camp Verde Equestrian Center “will generate some amount of economic benefit to our town.” Joe Butner, Camp Verde Councilor

“That first event is a junior rodeo, and that’s what we’ve been hoping for.”

According to a spreadsheet, the Arena Association provided council, the $250,000 would go toward engineering, clearing and grubbing, grading, electric, arena installation and a vendor/restroom building.

According to the spreadsheet, the Arena Association is projecting an additional $260,000 in costs toward bleachers, arena installation, fencing, announcer stand, a second arena, ticket building, speaker system and arena tractor.

At this time, the Arena Association has roughly 50 members and about $30,000 in its bank account from fundraisers and donations, Phelps told council.

How to build a sports complex

Council spent the first 30 minutes of Wednesday’s meeting considering what Phase 1B of the sports complex should include.

According to an Aug. 28 memorandum to Martin from Public Works Director Ron Long, the recommended base bid would be to build two football/soccer fields and one baseball/soccer field, as well as field lighting. Long estimated the cost of this work at $3.12 million.

Considerations also include a multi-use field, an additional baseball/soccer field, as well as irrigation water supply, maintenance facility, waste water lift station, potable water well and field maintenance equipment.

Council discussed ways to save money, although they spoke against the possibility of using portable bathrooms.

“As a mother and a grandmother, I just don’t like porta-potties,” Council Member Dee Jenkins said. “With little kids, to me we’ve got to have a real bathroom.”

With $3.1 million remaining to build Phase 1B, Public Works Director Ron Long suggested council consider which items must be built in the current budget year, and which could be built at the beginning of the next budget cycle, 2020-2021.

“Since grass has to establish itself [once it’s been planted], we could be building [certain] facilities while we’re waiting for the grass to establish,” Long said.

Martin estimated that the fields would not be ready for use until fall 2020. He also said that Phase 1B would likely go to bid in September or October, with council likely to award low bid “hopefully by November or December.”

— Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde council antes up $50K for rodeo arena
Camp Verde to discuss sports complex, equestrian arena
Camp Verde council OKs $80K predevelopment of community rodeo arena
Camp Verde looks for best use of remaining $3.2 million for initial work on Sports Complex
Council could approve use of rodeo arena by casino, arena association

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News