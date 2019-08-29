Church location out; homeless group starts anew on finding shelter home
COTTONWOOD -- The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition is working with real estate agents to find a new location for its drop-in shelter after its attempt to move into a local church did not work out.
VVHC Director Raena Avalon said the current landlord on South Main Street has given the coalition another week before they have to vacate on Friday, Sept. 6.
Avalon was hoping to move into the Living Waters Church on Mingus Avenue, but discovered zoning restrictions do allow it.
Avalon said city staff told her if she found a new location, she could apply for a temporary-use permit while waiting for the permanent-use permit on that property. “They’re willing to do that to help us,” she said, so the shelter can remain open without much interruption.
The director has expressed concern about the hot temperatures in September, and where the homeless population would seek shelter during the heat. The shelter also serves as an overnight shelter in the winter.
The VVHC had received P&Z approval for its new location on 15th Street two months ago, but that fell through when the landlord decided to sell the property.
