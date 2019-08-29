Final two concerts in the park announced for Clarkdale
The Clarkdale Concerts in the Park season is winding down with the final two concerts coming Aug. 31 (Potent Motion) and Sept. 14 (McKenna Faith).
“The Town Park has been hopping this concert season and if you haven’t made it out, or even if you have, we encourage you to join us for these last two concerts. Saturday, Aug. 31, the summer music fun continues with local favorite, Potent Motion from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” said Clarkdale Community Services Supervisor Joni Westcott.
Potent Motion is a six-piece dance band right out of Clarkdale that features funk, reggae, and rock music. They lay down the grooves with a variety of music that spans the genres and eras providing an all age’s friendly dance appeal.
“We can’t wait to see what they have in store for this year’s concert. For more information, visit the Potent Motion Facebook page,” said Westcott.
These free community concerts are made possible thanks to community partner and State Farm agent Jennifer Griffen.
As always there will be a 50/50 raffle that supports the Concerts in the Park events.
For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.
As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather.
The Clarkdale concert hotline number is 928-639-2492.
