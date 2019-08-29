OFFERS
Aug. 29
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Letter: Feels good to know there are people out there who still care

Originally Published: August 29, 2019 12:46 p.m.

Editor:

My wife and I would like to thank those who stopped to help us on Middle Verde Road, Monday around 1:30, when our car broke down.

We really appreciated it, and to the one man who drove by, turned around and brought us water. Felt good to know that there are people out there who still care. Thank you all of you.

Bert Metcalf

Camp Verde

<CENTER><B>Letters to the Editor</B></CENTER>

