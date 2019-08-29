Letter: Feels good to know there are people out there who still care
Originally Published: August 29, 2019 12:46 p.m.
Editor:
My wife and I would like to thank those who stopped to help us on Middle Verde Road, Monday around 1:30, when our car broke down.
We really appreciated it, and to the one man who drove by, turned around and brought us water. Felt good to know that there are people out there who still care. Thank you all of you.
Bert Metcalf
Camp Verde
Most Read
- Saber, Sheridan fires blanket Verde with smoke
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- 8-year-old rescued after 75-foot fall in Oak Creek Canyon
- Man sentenced to probation for sending illicit image to girl
- Sun shines over new Cottonwood hair studio
- Verde Valley ranked 4th on national list of best wine regions
- Vacation home rentals in Jerome not booming like Sedona … yet
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: