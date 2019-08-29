Locckdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour

A call to police late Thursday led to a short lockdown of Sedona Red Rock High School, according to the Sedona Police Department.

Police received a call at about 11:45 a.m. from the high school. The caller told police that a former student was on campus and possessed a weapon.

The high school went into lockdown procedures, with the aid of a school resource officer already on campus.

Police said the person in question has been located, and the lockdown was ended at about 12:40 with all students safe.

Six Sedona Police officers were on scene, plus others from other agencies, including the Department of Public Service and Coconino County Sheriff's deputies, en route.

The lockdown ended because Sedona Police located the subject at a Sedona residence. The investigation is still ongoing; no information has been released about the suspect or whether any charges will be filed.

See Sunday's Verde Independent or verdenews.com for updates on this story.