Mingus Union girls golf shines in second match

Mingus junior Kaylee Watson practices at Agave Highlands on Tuesday. Watson joined the team last week and expected to be a top player for the Marauders. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: August 29, 2019 1:41 p.m.

After getting off to a slow start this season, Mingus Union girls golf bounced back and is expected to be bolstered by a talented return.

The Marauders opened the season with a loss to Prescott at home last Friday but rebounded on Monday by besting Raymond S. Kellis, also at home.

Against Prescott Kaila Bowers was fifth and Madison Mathis sixth for the Marauders. Against Kellis, Suzie Tanner was first, Bowers second, Mathis third and Haley Rosenberg fifth.

“Our first match we struggled a little bit with our scores, there’s no doubt about it, we had two kids that didn’t actually complete the nine holes,” Mingus head coach Christian Fuller said. “So we fixed that (Monday) in our latest match. We played Raymond S. Kellis High School (Monday), all four of our girls completed their rounds and Suzie Tanner, another junior, shot 44 and Kaila Bowers, another junior, 48, so I was really pleased. Our team took the first, second and third place medals for individual (Monday). First round was a little bit of a struggle and I kinda expected that because we just had so little time to prepare but (Monday) I was so proud of the girls, so proud.”

Also on the plus side for Mingus Union is that last week saw the return of junior Kaylee Watson, a two year veteran of the two year old program.

She said she’s been playing pretty well so far this year.

“I haven’t really got to play, I’m still in practice rounds pretty much but good,” Watson said.

Watson wasn’t eligible to compete in the first two matches because she needs to practice six days in the heat before playing but Fuller expects her to be a “tiger” in their next match, Tuesday at Ironwood.

“I think Kaylee is going to be one of our top juniors without a doubt and she’s one of the most competitive young people I’ve ever met in my life, so she’s out here to compete and I can’t wait to see what she does when she’s actually competing in matches,” Fuller said.

She shot a 46 on her first day back practicing but Fuller was also impressed with her leadership.

“She’s very helpful, she was helping the two girls she was with (Monday) who were much less experienced than her, so she was more worried about those two kids than she was about her own game (Monday), which I find to be just the kind of character I’m looking for in kids,” Fuller said.

She said she’s excited to see the program grow. Last year the Marauders’ squad was just players from her class.

“It’s really cool because I’ve been playing for a long time, so it’s just nice to see new faces and new people playing,” Watson said.

