Mingus Union volleyball impresses in Winslow preseason scrimmage
A slew of juniors and four seniors will lead Mingus Union volleyball.
The Marauders hosted Winslow on Wednesday night in a scrimmage in front of an impressive crowd.
“It went really great actually,” Mingus head coach Chelsea Chavez said. “The girls were really solid on their serve/receive, which is good because it’s what we’ve been working on, and we were able to utilize our offense a lot more and it was fun to watch.”
Chavez said the Marauders are looking really good this year and that she’s excited.
The Marauders lost Sarah Williams who was honorable mention All-Grand Canyon Region last year but they return senior setter Jenna Mahon, who was second team all-region a year ago and honorable mention junior outside hitter/opposite Kylah Vincent.
Mingus Union features five juniors, four seniors and two sophomores. The seniors are Mahon, outside hitter/opposite/setter Olivia Gordon, outside hitter/opposite Dylan Sweeney and defensive specialist Alyiah Ramirez.
Last season from the Grand Canyon Region Flagstaff, Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain made it to the state tournament, with Flagstaff reaching the semifinals.
“We’ll have a lot of returners coming back, we have two sophomores and a few juniors, so our team should be solid next year but right now we’re focusing taking it game by game because our conference is tough,” Chavez said. “Three of our conference teams made State last year, so we have a very competitive league, so we’re kinda just taking it game by game.”
Junior outside hitter/opposite Shelby Link has impressed Chavez in the preseason practices.
“Shelby Link is stepping up, we switched her from middle to the right side and she just is a powerhouse for hitting and she’s gonna do good,” Chavez said.
The varsity veterans have also impressed her.
“My varsity girls who are returning are stepping up in ways that we needed them to step up,” Chavez said.
In 2018 the Marauders went 4-13 in regular season matches.
