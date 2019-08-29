Register online for Miss TVR
COTTONWOOD — Registration is ongoing for the 2019 Miss Thunder Valley Rally competition.
There is more than $1,750 in cash and prizes available in this year’s contest, with the main competition set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, with the awards ceremony at 8 p.m., both at Main Stage on South Main Street in Cottonwood.
The event is part of the 2019 Thunder Valley Rally motorcycle event and concerts. Local “celebrity” judges, goodie bags and discounts for contestants are typical.
For information, call 928-639-3200 ext. 3215.
The entry fee is $25. Registration and payment can be done online at thundervalleyrallyaz.com/misstvrform.html
