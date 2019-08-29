OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 29
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Sedona seeks public input on future of Little League baseball in community

Staff report
Originally Published: August 29, 2019 12:05 p.m.

SEDONA — The Sedona Parks and Recreation Department and Verde Valley Little League want to gauge the public’s interest, support and commitment for having a league in Sedona in spring 2020.

The Little League program is about helping children develop the qualities of citizenship, discipline, teamwork and physical well-being. By espousing the virtues of character, courage and loyalty, the Little League Baseball and Softball program is designed to develop superior citizens rather than superior athletes. In the words of Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon, “As a Little League coach you don’t need to win that day. You’ve got to make sure that you’re making every player better.”

To have Little League in Sedona, parent and community volunteers are needed; there are various levels of volunteer commitments that would be available. The city is looking for people who believe in this program and are willing to put in the time to make a Sedona league a reality. All volunteers will receive free training.

If you are interested in having your child participate in Little League Baseball, call Sedona Recreation Coordinator Ali Baxter at (928) 203-5141 no later than Oct. 3. If there’s enough interest, the city will schedule further information and discussion sessions.

Send additional questions tococominner@gmail.com.

