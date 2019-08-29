OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 29
Weather  86.0° weather icon
State of Verde Watershed Conference Oct. 28-30

Originally Published: August 29, 2019 11:26 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Oct. 28-30, Friends of the Verde River will hold its 2019 State of the Verde Watershed Conference at the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 W. Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

The three-day conference includes 11 field trip options throughout the valley. Field trips include a guided tour of the Wild and Scenic Fossil Creek, Discovering Tavasci Marsh, Watchable Wildlife at Page Springs, and a kayak trip on the Verde River.

The second and third days are filled with sessions, panelists and speakers who will discuss topics related to the Watershed Report Card outcomes, such as water quality and quantity, recreation, upland, riparian, and aquatic habitat.

A welcome by Friends Board President Chip Norton, and Jane Russell-Winiecki, of the Yavapai-Apache Nation will open day two. They will be followed by keynote speakers, such as Commissioner Lisa Atkins of Arizona Lands Department, and Dr. Bill Dennison, professor of Marine Science and vice president for Science Applications at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. 

Day three will include watershed topics in plenary session.

The State of the Verde Watershed Conference is based on the results of the Verde Watershed Report Card.

In 2018, Friends, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, with funding from US Forest Service, initiated the development of a Watershed Report Card to define and measure the condition (status and trends) of the Verde watershed. 

The results of the Watershed Report Card will be presented at the 2019 State of the Watershed Conference.

This conference is for anyone who cares about water in Arizona and wants to learn about the health of the Verde Watershed. Early discounted registration opens online on Friday, Aug. 30.

Visit verderiver.org/state-of-the-watershed-conference for more information.

