Investigation leads to large drug seizure

RIMROCK —In late July, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a Camp Verde home regarding a fraud complaint. When officers finally caught up to the suspect, he had narcotics in his possession.

According to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a victim suspected that 26-year-old Lance Suer was committing identity theft and had opened up a credit card in the victim’s name. Suer was residing on Teepee Terrace in Rimrock at an address where the victim was still receiving mail.

The suspect used the card to buy items in the Rimrock area. Video stills from some of the stores where the credit card was used show a man matching Suer’s description making purchases.

Finally, on Aug. 23, deputies located Suer at the Teepee Terrace home and arrested him on fraud charges. Suer admitted to opening the credit card account and using it, according to the news release.

Suer was still in possession of the card that was recovered. During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of two grams of methamphetamine found in his right front pocket and he was additionally charged with possession of a dangerous drug.



Suer was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on fraud and drug charges.

Detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force contacted the arresting deputy after learning of this investigation. PANT detectives already had general knowledge that Suer was involved in ongoing drug sales from the Teepee Terrace home.

Based on the investigation by the YCSO patrol deputy and the recovery of drugs from Suer, PANT detectives sought and obtained a search warrant for the Teepee Terrace home.

On that same day, Aug. 23, PANT detectives served the warrant. The home was unoccupied. Detectives found a methamphetamine “bong,” and a plastic bag containing three pills marked “M/30,” presumed to be fentanyl. When a safe in the bedroom was opened, detectives recovered half an ounce of heroin, half an ounce of cocaine, 13 LSD tabs, 189 pills marked “M/30” and 13 fake Xanax pills, suspected to be fentanyl.



Detectives estimate a street value on the pills of $4,000, plus $1,700 for the heroin and $1,800 for the cocaine.

Suer was additionally charged with four counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

He remained in custody Friday on a $50,000 bond.



Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260, or through the YCSO website, ycsoaz.gov.