OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Aug. 30
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Traffic stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
Two men from Mexico arrested at Cordes Junction

These 15 one-pound packages of what is believed to be methamphetamine, labeled “potatoes,” were found in a vehicle driven by two men from Mexico, who were stopped Thursday morning on I-17 for moving and equipment violations, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

These 15 one-pound packages of what is believed to be methamphetamine, labeled “potatoes,” were found in a vehicle driven by two men from Mexico, who were stopped Thursday morning on I-17 for moving and equipment violations, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 30, 2019 9:58 a.m.

CORDES JUNCTION — Thursday, just before 11 a.m., a traffic stop along northbound I-17 led to one of the larger unexpected seizures of methamphetamine in Yavapai County in recent memory, according to a news release.

A YCSO K9 deputy stopped a silver Chevrolet passenger car headed northbound I-17 in the Cordes Junction area for equipment and moving violations.

photo

Siebel Giovanni Carrillo Olivas, 18, was one of two men traveling from Mexico, northbound on I-17, Thursday when police stopped the vehicle he was in, allegedly discovering 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Siebel Giovanni Carrillo Olivas from Mexico, who was traveling with a passenger, 20-year-old Axel Agustin Olivas Carrillo.

Due to a language barrier, a Spanish-speaking deputy came to the scene and assisted with communication. The deputy noted that both occupants were extremely nervous, the release states, well beyond the behavior of average motorists in the same situation.

During a discussion about the reason for the traffic stop, deputies noted both individuals were deceptive when answering basic questions about their travel plans. When asked, Olivas, the driver, granted consent to allow deputies to search the vehicle while denying any drugs or guns would be found.

photo

Axel Agustin Olivas Carrillo, 20, was one of two men traveling from Mexico, northbound on I-17, Thursday when police stopped the vehicle he was in, allegedly discovering 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

After obtaining consent to search the vehicle, deputies located a large cardboard box labeled ‘potatoes’ in the trunk. Inside the box, was a black trash bag that contained 15 one-pound packages of methamphetamine.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges that include possession (for sale) of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

The two men remained in custody Friday morning. Bond has not been set as of this writing.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pound of methamphetamine off the street
Nebraska meth and cocaine stopped on Interstate
YCSO deputy finds 16 pounds of meth during traffic stop
Commercial rig drivers arrested for 100 pounds of pot
Cocaine, heroin seized by YCSO K9 deputies

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News