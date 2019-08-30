Traffic stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
Two men from Mexico arrested at Cordes Junction
CORDES JUNCTION — Thursday, just before 11 a.m., a traffic stop along northbound I-17 led to one of the larger unexpected seizures of methamphetamine in Yavapai County in recent memory, according to a news release.
A YCSO K9 deputy stopped a silver Chevrolet passenger car headed northbound I-17 in the Cordes Junction area for equipment and moving violations.
The driver was identified as 18-year-old Siebel Giovanni Carrillo Olivas from Mexico, who was traveling with a passenger, 20-year-old Axel Agustin Olivas Carrillo.
Due to a language barrier, a Spanish-speaking deputy came to the scene and assisted with communication. The deputy noted that both occupants were extremely nervous, the release states, well beyond the behavior of average motorists in the same situation.
During a discussion about the reason for the traffic stop, deputies noted both individuals were deceptive when answering basic questions about their travel plans. When asked, Olivas, the driver, granted consent to allow deputies to search the vehicle while denying any drugs or guns would be found.
After obtaining consent to search the vehicle, deputies located a large cardboard box labeled ‘potatoes’ in the trunk. Inside the box, was a black trash bag that contained 15 one-pound packages of methamphetamine.
Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges that include possession (for sale) of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
The two men remained in custody Friday morning. Bond has not been set as of this writing.
Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260.
