Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown

SEDONA — An area man was arrested Friday on several charges after a Thursday incident that led to a one-hour shutdown at Sedona Red Rock High School.

Thomas W. Zielinski, 19, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center in Camp Verde on charges of possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds, reckless handling of a firearm and misconduct involving weapons.

According to news releases from the Sedona Police Department, late Thursday morning a school resource officer, who was already on campus, was alerted that a former student was coming to the campus.

Sedona PD reported school resource officer spotted and recognized a vehicle regularly driven by Zielinski in a school parking area. The resource officer knew Zielinski had access to at least one firearm, and the officer initiated a lockdown of the school at about 11:45 a.m.

Shortly thereafter, police received a call that a former student was on campus and possessed a weapon.

Six Sedona police officers responded to the school, in addition to officers from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Camp Verde Marshal's Office and Yavapai-Apache Tribal Police. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Department of Public Safety also sent officers to the school, but canceled prior to arrival, according to Sedona PD.

By about 12:45 p.m., the person in question had been located, and the lockdown was ended with all students safe.

It was determined later the caller provided inaccurate information. Sedona police have not stated who made the calls, or whether a school or personal phone was used.

Zielinski was due to go before a judge Saturday to determine his bail status.