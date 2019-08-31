Briefs: car wash to raise money for cancer victim

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood resident Syndal May Trevino was recently diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Trevino’s family is holding a car wash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 7 in the Yes the Arc parking lot to help raise money for the 30-year-old.

“We are looking for any donations or help you can give her to relieve some of the burden,” said her sister, Sara Trevino.

Trevino needs “a lot of help with hospital visits, medicine,, and better living conditions,” Sara Trevino said. “Her trailer is really small and gets way too hot and is not a healthy environment for her to be in these hard times.”

“Please come get your car washed for donations and maybe buy some baked goods,” Sara Trevino said. “We are looking forward to seeing you there.

Yes the Arc is located at 417 S. Willard St., Cottonwood.

-- Bill Helm

Prescott National Forest closes offices for Labor Day

PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST – To observe Labor Day, all Prescott National Forest offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2. Offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.



If you plan to visit the Prescott National Forest over the weekend, check the weather forecast and be prepared for seasonal fluctuations. Use good judgment and basic safety precautions when hiking, biking, fishing or camping.



Campfire safety and prevention is always a priority. Never leave a campfire unattended, and make sure it is out cold before leaving the area.

Often times, wildfires are started by sparks from things taken for granted or don’t usually give much attention.

Note the conditions of the vegetation around you as you do yard work with lawn mowers or trimmers and if you are welding or working on metal objects.

Look for rocks to cause sparks against your equipment and dry vegetation close to your work area. When towing, ensure your safety chains are securely attached to your vehicle and that they are of the proper length.

Many wildfires have been caused by dragging chains behind vehicles. In many cases, multiple fires have been started on the edge of a road for miles – often never noticed by the driver.

More information on Arizona Fire restrictions can be found at firerestrictions.us/az. Also visit the Prescott National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/prescott.

Or call any of the following local ranger stations: Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000, Chino Valley Ranger District at 928-777-2200, or Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

— Information provided by the Prescott National Forest

ADOT offers free highway construction academy

CAMP VERDE – Ever considered a career in highway construction, but you weren’t sure how to get started?

Arizona Department of Transportation now offers a highway construction academy in a partnership with the Yavapai County Contractors Association and the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

ADOT offers the academy to provide craftsmen a career path to full journeyman level.

ADOT offers two-week full-time and 16-week part-time academies across the state. The next full-time academy in the Verde Valley is from Sept. 30 through Oct. 11 in Camp Verde at the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Tunlii Community Center, located at 1520 E. Cherry Creek Road. Class times are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Topics covered in the full-time program include construction math, flagger certification, OSHA 10 certification, construction plan reading, CDL permit, and work readiness with resume building. The program ends with graduation and a career fair.

Students with 100% attendance earn $200 in free tools upon completion of the program. Tools include a tool belt, hand tools, hard hat and Class 2 work shirt or vest.

For more information, contact Steve Navis with ADOT at constructionacademy@azdot.gov. Or visit azdot.gov/academy.

—Bill Helm

Author, artist at Clark Memorial Library CLARKDALE — Local author Madlyn Harwell and local artist Emily Miller will visit the Clark Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.

From 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Harwell will be reading from her new book ‘It’s Who I Am: One Hippie’s Life Story.’ The story is about the life of a Hippie love child, who came of age in the 1960s.

Harwell will also talk about her world travels and her life in the Verde Valley.

From 4 p.m. until 5:15 p.m., Miller will be at an artist reception hosted by the Friends of Clark Memorial Library. Her Art in the Clark exhibit ‘Weird Realms’ will be on display at the library from Sept. 4 through Oct. 30.

Hours are 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until noon Friday.

Miller is a multi-media artist, graphic artist, photographer, web-designer, wife and mother of two teenagers with a Bachelor’s degree in art education and an associate’s degree in commercial art. She also serves on the Made In Clarkdale board and volunteers for P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization for women.

Art in the Clark is the year-round project at Clark Memorial Library that provides a free public showcase for local artists.

For more information, visit friendsofcml.org or call 928-634-5423.

-- Bill Helm

Old Town mission needs volunteers

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission is willing to expand its hours — if more volunteers can be located.

The mission is seeking four or five volunteers for Wednesdays, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., to staff its food pantry. Anyone interested in this volunteer opportunity may call 928-634-7869 or drop by the mission office at 116 E. Pinal St.

The mission staff has been busy designing new programs to better serve the community. Currently, the mission has staffed a Homeless Resource Center with expanded hours that will begin next week.

The Midweek Mini Market will offer food on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Homeless Resource Center will be open on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an addition to the center’s regular hours, which are Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays, the community lunch takes place at noon, with the Resource Center services available immediately afterward.

A food pantry is open Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emergency food boxes are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clients without a residence are able to shower, receive resource information, hygiene and survival items.

Breakfast foods, coffee, snacks, water and sandwiches are available.

-- Jason W. Brooks

Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to participate in Child Passenger Safety Week CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District will check car seats and hand out flyers from Sept. 15-21, part of Child Passenger Safety Week.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46 percent of car seats are misused.

Camp Verde Marshal’s Office announced its participation in Child Passenger Safety Week, a campaign dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible – every trip, every time.

From 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Marshal’s Office will visit Camp Verde Elementary School to raise awareness about the dangers children face when they are not buckled up properly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children. Car seats, booster seats, and seat belts can make all the difference.

Too often, parents move their children to the front seat before they should, which increases the risk of injury and death even if they are buckled up. The safest place for all kids under 13 is always in the back seat.

NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible, up to the top height and weight allowed by their particular seats.

For more information on car seat safety, visit nhtsa.gov/carseat. Child Passenger Safety Week is sponsored by NHTSA.

-- Bill Helm

State of Verde Watershed Conference Oct. 28-30

CAMP VERDE – Oct. 28-30, Friends of the Verde River will hold its 2019 State of the Verde Watershed Conference at the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 W. Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

The three-day conference includes 11 field trip options throughout the valley. Field trips include a guided tour of the Wild and Scenic Fossil Creek, Discovering Tavasci Marsh, Watchable Wildlife at Page Springs, and a kayak trip on the Verde River.

The second and third days are filled with sessions, panelists and speakers who will discuss topics related to the Watershed Report Card outcomes, such as water quality and quantity, recreation, upland, riparian, and aquatic habitat.

A welcome by Friends Board President Chip Norton, and Jane Russell-Winiecki, of the Yavapai-Apache Nation will open day two. They will be followed by keynote speakers, such as Commissioner Lisa Atkins of Arizona Lands Department, and Dr. Bill Dennison, professor of Marine Science and vice president for Science Applications at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

Day three will include watershed topics in plenary session.

The State of the Verde Watershed Conference is based on the results of the Verde Watershed Report Card.

In 2018, Friends, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, with funding from US Forest Service, initiated the development of a Watershed Report Card to define and measure the condition (status and trends) of the Verde watershed.

The results of the Watershed Report Card will be presented at the 2019 State of the Watershed Conference.

This conference is for anyone who cares about water in Arizona and wants to learn about the health of the Verde Watershed. Early discounted registration opens online on Friday, Aug. 30.

Visit verderiver.org/state-of-the-watershed-conference for more information.

— Bill Helm

Casting call for Celebration of Christmas COTTONWOOD – EF Productions will present the 25th annual Celebration of Christmas from Dec. 6-9 at C3 Church in Cottonwood.

This Christmas production is a Broadway-style musical production that is a cross between Charles Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’.

Produced by Mikel Swank & EF Productions, Celebration of Christmas will include a cast and crew of more than 100 people, as well as a live orchestra

An open casting call for anyone interested in participating will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 in the auditorium at C3 Church, located two blocks west of Mingus Union High School at 1580 E. Fir St.

Auditions include speaking parts, non-speaking parts for extras, singing, and dance. Participants should come prepared for their audition for acting, singing, and dancing.

Anyone interested in the many technical crews should also stop by during the casting call times to meet with the directors and producer.

To register, download scripts, listen to music, or more information, visit efproductions.org.

Callbacks will take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The official production kickoff meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. This is a mandatory meeting for all cast and crew.

The cast will be announced and scripts and rehearsal schedules will be issued. Rehearsals will begin that week.

For more information, call the production office at 928-634-3034, ext. 102 Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

— Bill Helm

Free health screenings at Camp Verde library CAMP VERDE – Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Camp Verde Community Library will host free health screenings in the Terracotta Room.

These non-fasting screenings for cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure are sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) and Verde Valley Medical Centers.

During the 20 minute non-fasting Biometric screening, not only will you receive your numbers, but a healthcare professional will also go over your results with you to help you understand the connection between your numbers and healthy lifestyle habits.

Know your numbers. Choose your lifestyle. No appointment necessary.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call Northern Arizona Healthcare at 928-853-0879 or contact the library at 928-554-8391.

— Bill Helm

Cottonwood Old Time Music & Market returns

It’s almost time for the City of Cottonwood Old Town Music & the Market to start up once again.

Thursday, Sept. 5, come back out to the Old Town Activity Park, located at 187 Pima Street in Old Town Cottonwood, from 5 p.m. to dusk, and listen to Bottom Line Band while shopping the market vendors.

If interested in being a vendor, or to learn more, visit oldtownmusicandthemarket.org.