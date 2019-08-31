Consulting / assessment contract of $96K on Cottonwood Council agenda

COTTONWOOD -– The Cottonwood City Council has an expense of about $96,000 included in the consent agenda for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. regular meeting, to be held in the Council Chambers at 826 N. Main St.

The consent agenda is voted upon all at once, unless a council member wants to break out an item and discuss it separately. The consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes a decision on awarding a contract to Carollo Engineers Inc. for “consulting and assessment services” with the city’s utility department.

The contract calls for a full review of the department’s policy and procedures, EPA compliance and a survey of all of Cottonwood’s critical water and wastewater facilities, well sites, reservoirs/tanks, pump stations, lift stations and treatment facilities.

The timeline includes a draft report being issued within 90 days of the kickoff meeting with city staff, with a final report within 120 days of that meeting.