Consulting / assessment contract of $96K on Cottonwood Council agenda
COTTONWOOD -– The Cottonwood City Council has an expense of about $96,000 included in the consent agenda for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. regular meeting, to be held in the Council Chambers at 826 N. Main St.
The consent agenda is voted upon all at once, unless a council member wants to break out an item and discuss it separately. The consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes a decision on awarding a contract to Carollo Engineers Inc. for “consulting and assessment services” with the city’s utility department.
The contract calls for a full review of the department’s policy and procedures, EPA compliance and a survey of all of Cottonwood’s critical water and wastewater facilities, well sites, reservoirs/tanks, pump stations, lift stations and treatment facilities.
The timeline includes a draft report being issued within 90 days of the kickoff meeting with city staff, with a final report within 120 days of that meeting.
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- 8-year-old rescued after 75-foot fall in Oak Creek Canyon
- Verde Valley ranked 4th on national list of best wine regions
- Locckdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour
- Lockdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour
- Gone but not forgotten: Giraffe at Out of Africa dies
- Paid parking coming to Jerome
- Traffic stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Editorial: AG’s report an indictment against dirty politics in Sedona
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- Fire crews smash window to rescue child locked inside truck
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: