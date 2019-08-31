Cottonwood-Oak Creek board to consider small pay increase for certified, support staff
COTTONWOOD — Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will consider whether the district’s current enrollment and budget capacity allow for an additional 1 percent pay increase to its certified and support staff.
The district’s governing board will meet at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St., Cottonwood.
For fiscal year 2018-19, the district’s average daily membership was 1,952, according to David Snyder, the district’s director of business services.
This year’s ADM is 1,932. But the district budgeted for 1,922, Superintendent Steve King said Thursday.
Average Daily Membership, which differs from student population, is defined as the total number of school days within a given term that a student’s name is on the current roll of a class, regardless of his or her being present or absent.
Districts are funded based on their ADM based on an average of the first 100 days of school.
The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a study session to discuss its fiscal year 2017-2018 audit.
At 6 p.m., the board will begin its regular monthly meeting.
A copy of the agendas can be found at boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.
Call 928-634-2288 for more information.
