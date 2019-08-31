Film Festival presents ‘From Mozart to Gershwin and More’

The Red Rocks Music Festival has partnered with the Sedona International Film Festival to present a special concert at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.

The concert — “From Mozart to Gershwin and More” — will include selections by Mozart, Coleridge-Taylor, Gershwin and Webern.

Featured artists and musicians are:

• David Ehrlich, violin — Fine Arts Outreach Fellow, VA Tech

• Yibin Li, violin — Faculty at Julliard & Mannes Music Schools

• Christopher Mckay, principal viola — The Phoenix Symphony

• Jan Simiz, assist. principal cello — The Phoenix Symphony

• Alex Laing, principal clarinet — the Phoenix Symphony

The program will include selections from Mozart Clarinet quintet, K. 581, written in 1789 and is one of the earliest and best known works written for the clarinet and a string quartet.

The clarinet quintet by English composer Samuel Coleridge Taylor was written in 1895 as a challenge not to write a clarinet quintet modeling after the Brahms clarinet quintet. This enchanted work is rarely performed and to our knowledge, it will be performed for the first time in Sedona.

A “Jazzy” lullaby by George Gershwin and rags by Bolcom will complement this extraordinary performance.

The mission of the Red Rocks Music Festival is to educate, engage and challenge audiences through a collaboration of leading Arizona Artists and world acclaimed musicians.

Although the festival presented in Sedona since 2002, this would be our first concert at Mary D. Fisher Theatre. To learn more about the Red Rocks Music Festival, please visit www.redrocksmusicfestival.com

“From Mozart to Gershwin and More” will be performed at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $36 general admission for adults and $14 for children 14 and under.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.