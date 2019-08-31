Gaetano teams with Bolero Flamenco Ensemble

Capture the essence of the music of Spain as Tlaquepaque Arts Village is the setting for the Bolero Flamenco Ensemble every Sunday Monday and Tuesdays evenings in front of El Rincon restaurant.

Flamenco guitarist and singer Gaetano was originally raised in Seville, Spain, and will be joined by the Bolero Flamenco Ensemble, which includes singer Erika Marcela, percussionist Arcio Frankel and Adriel Perrault with Patrick on ukulele.



Their new CD release Party will be Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m. Fiery Spanish guitar infused with sweet romantic ballads is the signature of their new album. Their performance is an uplifting journey from Spain to the Americas with musical overtones of Latin Jazz, Rumba, Bolero and Salsa.

This event will include an appearance with renowned Flamenco dancer Yumi La Rosa. Yumi was selected as a soloist with the prestigious touring group, Calo Flamenco, directed by Martin Gaxiola. She was later invited to Mexico, India and Singapore to teach Flamenco workshops and to perform.

The event will be held in Tlaquepaque in the Patio de las Campanas in front of El Rincon starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tlaquepaque is located at 336 AZ-179, Sedona.