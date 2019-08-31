Happy birthday, Keith Okie!

Friday, Sept.6, everybody’s favorite local dj, ill.Ego, and Main Stage present “First Fridays w/ DJ ill.Ego” starting at 9 p.m.

The dance floor will be packed all night with the sounds of bass, hip hop, old school, Latin and top 40. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has been opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. His twice monthly gigs at Main Stage are always a good time. This event is free and is for 21+ only.

Saturday, Sept. 7, Main Stage presents a special birthday show and party with Keith Okie & Rebel Sol. Lead singer, Keith Okie, and the rest of the self-described “soul reggae rockers” in the band will be pulling out all the stops. They blend irresistible dance grooves with heart-based lyrics in an outrageously energetic live show that packs dance floors and venues from Colorado to Mexico.

Come help Mr. Okie celebrate yet another trip around the sun and another year of entertaining. Show starts at 9 p.m. and there is a $5 cover. 21+

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are Argentine tango dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m., and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.