It’s all about art on 1st Friday in Sedona

Friday, Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m., the Sedona Gallery Association invites you to support and enjoy the arts during 1st Friday in the Galleries.

This is a free event open to the public, giving art lovers the opportunity to: meet with artists, explore Sedona’s art galleries and take part in nibbling on appetizers with drinks.

Begin your art adventure by heading Uptown Sedona. At the ‘Y’, stop into Goldenstein Gallery where artist John Muir’s sculptures will be the feature of the evening. Muir is a local artist who has created art in Sedona for nearly 40 years.

Next, head to Hillside Sedona to view the incredible oil paintings of Kathleen Hall at Gallery of Modern Masters. In 2010 Hall began experimenting in working with a palette knife. She fell in love with this technique and has been working with this method ever since. Hall’s works are nature-inspired, from fall tree leaves to cacti of the desert.

Step right next door into James Ratliff Gallery where the bronze mixed-media works of Francine Markoe are sure to blow your mind. With a stunning mix of colors in each abstract, Markoe focuses on keeping our eye moving across the piece. Drinks and small bites will be served.

Across the street from Hillside Sedona, stroll through the artful walls of Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, stopping into Rowe Gallery under the iconic bell tower.

During the “Fruits of Labor” reception, meet artists Lynn Heil and Ken Rowe, learning about the essential tools no artist leaves home without.

Take the steps of Tlaquepaque up one level to Mountain Trails Gallery for ‘Wildlife and Beyond: Process of Creation’, featuring wildlife artists who work with sculpture, painting, drawing, and mixed media.

Explore the intricacy of creating bronze through the works of wildlife sculptors: Mark Edward Adams, Bryce Pettit, and Raymond Gibby; follow the passion of Sarah Siltala who creates her own pigments for her still life paintings and more.

Also within Tlaquepaque, The Ascending Spirit Gallery is sure to provide good vibes while you enjoy the inspirational artwork of Honshin and other featured artists. With his artwork, award-winning artist Honshin wishes to express his intention to communicate the life of all things in the universe.

Nestled near Oak Creek but still within Tlaquepaque, don’t miss the opportunity to explore the modern and functional artwork that will be exhibited at Vue Gallery. From wind sculptures to bronze sculptures and earrings to pendants, this bright and creative space will not disappoint.

Only a few miles away from Uptown Sedona, do not forget the stunning art spaces of West Sedona. The Object of Desire Gallery at A Spa For You will be featuring the bronze sculptures of Adryanna B Ciera. Often evoking feminine energy, these detailed and beautiful works will amaze. Drinks and snacks will be served during the reception.

At ALT Gallery in West Sedona enjoy a fresh array of estate art, also including tribal artifacts and collectibles. Books and records will additionally be on display and ready to be taken home by collectors of appreciators of written or musical creativity.

For more information on Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries, or to learn more about individual art gallery receptions in September, visit: SedonaGalleryAssociation.com.