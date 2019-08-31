Jerome offers Saturday stroll of artistic exuberance

Jerome Art Walk continues its momentum Sept. 7 with its first Saturday celebration of art.

Many galleries and studios will be open from 5-8 p.m. with art, music and refreshments. This free event has become a Verde Valley favorite with a shuttle that will transport you from the artist-filled Old Jerome High School, up to the center of town with Nellie Bly Kaleidoscopes and Art Glass and Made in Jerome Pottery and everything in-between.

The post-holiday weekend is the perfect time to enjoy late-night dinner hours at Jerome’s great restaurants, enjoy some live music and maybe spend the night. This weekend after Labor Day promises to be a lively and festive time in the mile-high town. For more information on Jerome Art Walk, visit jeromeartwalk.com or call Donna at 928-301-3004.

Cody DeLong is gearing up for the Grand Canyon Celebration of Art next month, but in the meantime he has some great new paintings as always. DeLong has also remodeled his work space so stop in and check that out too. Cody DeLong Studio, 300 Hull Ave., between Spook Hall and the Visitors Center. Codydelong.com

Pura Vida Gallery will host a reception for Cottonwood jewelry artist Gary James. Gary works primarily with the beautiful Caribbean stone Larimar. He uses vintage sterling jewelry pieces as the setting for this exquisite bluestone.

Join Gary at Pura Vida Gallery for a champagne and chocolates reception from 5-8 p.m. on the evening of the Art Walk to see his newest pieces and learn more about the Larimar stone.

At Made in Jerome Pottery, a good selection of Artwork by Jerome Icon, the late Anne Bassett, is now available until it is all gone.

Come and browse and also see new work by our local potters and other artists. Hall and the Howlers will entertain you in the kiln yard.

Soothing acoustic guitar and sweet vocal stylings with Alejandro from 4-7 p.m. Cellar 433 will also pay sales tax on art purchases made during Art Walk.

“Nature Rocks!” continues in its second month as the featured artist show at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery.

There will be a reception for the artists during Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk on Sept. 7, 5-8 p.m., with refreshments being served.

Janet Farwell, mosaic artist, and Sarah Harms, metal/ceramic/fiber artist, have joined forces to present new works inspired by nature. The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is located at 502 Main Street, Jerome. Open Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is comprised of 37 local member-artists who work in a wide variety of media. To become a member, stop by the gallery or download an application from their website. www.jeromecoop.com info@jeromecoop.com. 928-639-4276

For September’s Art Walk, Puscifer the Store is pleased to bring you Shibari embroidery art by Adrian Cronos. Adrian is an East Coast artist who creates detailed embroidery inspired by the ancient art of Japanese rope bondage known as Shibari.

Adrian’s art was inspired by the collision of two very different worlds: her love of embroidery, and seeing images of Shibari.