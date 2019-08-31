Nevada poets to give reading at Sedona Library

In a new partnership with Northern Arizona Book Festival, Sedona Public Library is pleased to present two broadly published and award-winning Las Vegas poets: Heather Lang-Cassera, Nevada’s poet laureate, and Jennifer Battisti.

Poets will read their work and sign books Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2 p.m., at the Sedona Public Library.

Heather Lang-Cassera, Clark County, Nevada’s poet laureate, holds an MFA in Poetry with a Certificate in Literary Translation. In 2017 she was named Las Vegas’ Best Local Writer or Poet by the readers of KNPR’s Desert Companion, and her poems have been published by The Normal School, North American Review, Pleiades, South Dakota Review, and many other literary journals. Heather serves as World Literature Editor for The Literary Review and Editor-in-Chief for Tolsun Books. At Nevada State College, Heather teaches creative writing, world literature, and more.

Jennifer Battisti, a Las Vegas native, studies creative writing at Nevada State College. Her work has been anthologized in Legs of Tumbleweed, Wings of Lace, Where We Live, an anthology of writing and art in response to the October 1st tragedy and is forthcoming in The Good Fight. Her work has also appeared in The Desert Companion, Minerva Rising, The Citron Review, FLARE, Helen: A Literary magazine, The Red Rock Review, 300 Days of Summer and elsewhere.

She is a contributing writer for Las Vegas Woman magazine. In 2016 Nevada Public Radio interviewed her about her poetry. She is the coordinator and a participating Teaching Artist for the Alzheimer’s Poetry Project in Clark County. In 2018, she was the recipient of the Helen Stewart Poetry Prize and was voted best local poet or writer by the readers of the Desert Companion. Her first chapbook, Echo Bay was released in 2018 (Tolsun Books).

Now in its 24th year, the Northern Arizona Book Festival brings an annual literary extravaganza filled with readings, workshops, panels, and book signings throughout historic downtown Flagstaff, and this year, festival events will also be held at Sedona Public Library. The festival runs Sept. 9-16.

This program is free and open to all ages. The Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road in West Sedona. For more information call 928-282-7714 or visit sedonalibrary.org.

Visit nazbookfest.org for more information.