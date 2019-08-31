Obituary: Ernest Lynn Rollinsm, died June 10, 2019
“Ernie” lost his long fought battle with Parkinson’s disease on June 10, 2019. He is home and at rest with his savior.
Ernie was a 50 year resident of the Cottonwood area. He was a loving husband to Janice for 56 years and a great father to Rachel (Walter) Zikosky, Ernest (Amy) Rollins and Michael (Kimberly) Rollins.
He also had 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Ernie was a 1961 graduate of Prescott High School and later attended Yavapai Community College. Ernie served on the Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department from 1972-80 and served as the fire chief from 1975-77.
He also served as a reserve police officer for a year with the Cottonwood Police Department. Ernie retired from the Arizona State Parks in 2004 with 35 years of employment.
He continued to volunteer at the Douglas Mansion for five more years. He held the office of a Deacon in the First Southern Baptist Church of Cottonwood. Ernie served in the Arizona National Guard in his late teen years. Ernie was a gifted woodworker. He and Janice loved to travel, read and enjoyed spending time with family.
Ernie was preceded in death by his father, Kennith Rollins; his mother, Louise Lester Rollins; two older brothers, Dee and Kennith.
He is survived by a sister, Velda Rogers.
Ernie was donated to Science Care for medical research. A private memorial will be held at a later time.
Information provided by survivors.
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- 8-year-old rescued after 75-foot fall in Oak Creek Canyon
- Verde Valley ranked 4th on national list of best wine regions
- Locckdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour
- Lockdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour
- Gone but not forgotten: Giraffe at Out of Africa dies
- Paid parking coming to Jerome
- Traffic stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Editorial: AG’s report an indictment against dirty politics in Sedona
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- Fire crews smash window to rescue child locked inside truck
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: