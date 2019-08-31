Obituary: Margaret Elizabeth Chick-Miller, 1917-2019
Margaret Elizabeth Chick-Miller, 101 years old, was born in Cornville, Arizona, on Aug. 22, 1917.
She passed away on August 10, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, 12 days before her 102nd birthday.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Sidney Chick and Jessie May Cox Chick, who homesteaded in Cornville in 1910; her husband of 59 years, Harold; her son, Michael; two infant sons; and three sisters.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Pat); daughter, Marilyn Waite (Grant); daughter-in-law, Cheryl; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Margaret graduated from Arizona Teachers College in Flagstaff and earned her masters degree in education from ASU.
She taught school in Arizona over 36 years in Ashfork, Gila Bend and Phoenix. She retired from Wilson Elementary School in 1979 where she taught first grade. She was a true Arizona centenarian.
Information provided by survivors.
