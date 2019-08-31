Show Low hands Mingus Union football its third road loss in a row
Week 1 football scores
4A Grand Canyon
Bradshaw Mountain 55, Shadow Mountain 21
Buckeye Union 22, Lee Williams 18
Canyon Del Oro 23, Prescott 13
Coconino 35, Thunderbird 13
River Valley 31, Mohave 21
Flagstaff 35, Glendale 14
2A Verde
Chandler Prep 36, Glendale Prep 13
Parker 36, Wickenburg 6
Trivium Prep 28, Veritas Prep 13
4A
Campo Verde 64, Mesquite 6
Poston Butte 44, Combs 26
Seton Catholic Prep 28, St. Mary’s 22
Salpointe Catholic 63, Dobson 6
Pueblo Magnet 21, Tucson 7
Greenway 33, Estrella Foothills 13
2A
Kingman 66, Sedona Red Rock 8
North Pointe Prep 22, Heritage Academy Laveen 13
Valley Lutheran 15, Tempe Prep 9
3A
Payson 51, Coronado 0
Full scoreboard:
http://www.azpreps365.com/scores/football/varsity/2019-08-30
Mingus Union football’s season opening misery continued on Friday night.
The Marauders (0-2) lost 56-23 to Show Low (2-0). Counting the playoffs, it’s Mingus Union’s third straight loss, all of which came away from home.
UP NEXT
The Marauders close out their road swing at Gilbert Mesquite on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats stand at 1-1 after beating Gilbert 41-24 but then losing to Gilbert Campo Verde 64-6.
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- 8-year-old rescued after 75-foot fall in Oak Creek Canyon
- Verde Valley ranked 4th on national list of best wine regions
- Locckdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour
- Lockdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour
- Gone but not forgotten: Giraffe at Out of Africa dies
- Paid parking coming to Jerome
- Traffic stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Editorial: AG’s report an indictment against dirty politics in Sedona
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- Fire crews smash window to rescue child locked inside truck
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: