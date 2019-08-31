Show Low hands Mingus Union football its third road loss in a row

Week 1 football scores 4A Grand Canyon Bradshaw Mountain 55, Shadow Mountain 21 Buckeye Union 22, Lee Williams 18 Canyon Del Oro 23, Prescott 13 Coconino 35, Thunderbird 13 River Valley 31, Mohave 21 Flagstaff 35, Glendale 14 2A Verde Chandler Prep 36, Glendale Prep 13 Parker 36, Wickenburg 6 Trivium Prep 28, Veritas Prep 13 4A Campo Verde 64, Mesquite 6 Poston Butte 44, Combs 26 Seton Catholic Prep 28, St. Mary’s 22 Salpointe Catholic 63, Dobson 6 Pueblo Magnet 21, Tucson 7 Greenway 33, Estrella Foothills 13 2A Kingman 66, Sedona Red Rock 8 North Pointe Prep 22, Heritage Academy Laveen 13 Valley Lutheran 15, Tempe Prep 9 3A Payson 51, Coronado 0 Full scoreboard: http://www.azpreps365.com/scores/football/varsity/2019-08-30

Mingus Union football’s season opening misery continued on Friday night.

The Marauders (0-2) lost 56-23 to Show Low (2-0). Counting the playoffs, it’s Mingus Union’s third straight loss, all of which came away from home.

UP NEXT

The Marauders close out their road swing at Gilbert Mesquite on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats stand at 1-1 after beating Gilbert 41-24 but then losing to Gilbert Campo Verde 64-6.