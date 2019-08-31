OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 31
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Show Low hands Mingus Union football its third road loss in a row

Mingus sophomore Zachary Harrison scrambles during the Maruaders’ 36-21 loss at San Tan Valley Combs on Aug. 23. VVN/James Kelley

Mingus sophomore Zachary Harrison scrambles during the Maruaders’ 36-21 loss at San Tan Valley Combs on Aug. 23. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: August 31, 2019 12:43 p.m.

Week 1 football scores

4A Grand Canyon

Bradshaw Mountain 55, Shadow Mountain 21

Buckeye Union 22, Lee Williams 18

Canyon Del Oro 23, Prescott 13

Coconino 35, Thunderbird 13

River Valley 31, Mohave 21

Flagstaff 35, Glendale 14

2A Verde

Chandler Prep 36, Glendale Prep 13

Parker 36, Wickenburg 6

Trivium Prep 28, Veritas Prep 13

4A

Campo Verde 64, Mesquite 6

Poston Butte 44, Combs 26

Seton Catholic Prep 28, St. Mary’s 22

Salpointe Catholic 63, Dobson 6

Pueblo Magnet 21, Tucson 7

Greenway 33, Estrella Foothills 13

2A

Kingman 66, Sedona Red Rock 8

North Pointe Prep 22, Heritage Academy Laveen 13

Valley Lutheran 15, Tempe Prep 9

3A

Payson 51, Coronado 0

Full scoreboard:

http://www.azpreps365.com/scores/football/varsity/2019-08-30

Mingus Union football’s season opening misery continued on Friday night.

The Marauders (0-2) lost 56-23 to Show Low (2-0). Counting the playoffs, it’s Mingus Union’s third straight loss, all of which came away from home.

UP NEXT

The Marauders close out their road swing at Gilbert Mesquite on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats stand at 1-1 after beating Gilbert 41-24 but then losing to Gilbert Campo Verde 64-6.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus Union football routs Lee Williams on Homecoming
Mingus football beats Mesquite to earn best start since 2010
Nelson led Marauders extend win streak over Flagstaff
Camp Verde football crushes Valley Lutheran
Spartans spoil Camp Verde football’s home opener

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News