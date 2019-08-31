Village of Oak Creek clinic re-opening celebration scheduled for Thursday
VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — The Village of Oak Creek will host an open house for the re-opening of the primary care clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The clinic is located at 61 Bell Rock Plaza in Village of Oak Creek.
Tour the newly renovated facility, mingle with our providers and enjoy light refreshments.
The renovations help to improve the layout of the clinic to allow for better care for patients.
Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Village of Oak Creek Campus offers personalized primary care and wellness exams; laboratory services; and physical therapy provided by Entire Care Rehab & Sports Medicine.
Services also include visiting specialties such as cardiology and neurology.
To learn more about Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Village of Oak Creek, visit NAHealth.com/primary-care/voc.
For more information on NAH programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH on Facebook by searching Northern Arizona Healthcare Flagstaff and Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley.
Follow NAH on Instagram by searching “Northern Arizona Healthcare.”
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- 8-year-old rescued after 75-foot fall in Oak Creek Canyon
- Verde Valley ranked 4th on national list of best wine regions
- Locckdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour
- Lockdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour
- Gone but not forgotten: Giraffe at Out of Africa dies
- Paid parking coming to Jerome
- Traffic stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Editorial: AG’s report an indictment against dirty politics in Sedona
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Infant death in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Cottonwood’s Goodwill store moving to new location
- Friday storm takes roof off Cornville home; causes other major damage
- Traffic stop leads to felony arrest of Cottonwood man
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
- Some wildfires still burning; smoke visible in Verde Valley
- Fire crews smash window to rescue child locked inside truck
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: