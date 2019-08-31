Village of Oak Creek clinic re-opening celebration scheduled for Thursday

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — The Village of Oak Creek will host an open house for the re-opening of the primary care clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The clinic is located at 61 Bell Rock Plaza in Village of Oak Creek.

Tour the newly renovated facility, mingle with our providers and enjoy light refreshments.

The renovations help to improve the layout of the clinic to allow for better care for patients.

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Village of Oak Creek Campus offers personalized primary care and wellness exams; laboratory services; and physical therapy provided by Entire Care Rehab & Sports Medicine.

Services also include visiting specialties such as cardiology and neurology.

To learn more about Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Village of Oak Creek, visit NAHealth.com/primary-care/voc.

For more information on NAH programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH on Facebook by searching Northern Arizona Healthcare Flagstaff and Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley.

Follow NAH on Instagram by searching “Northern Arizona Healthcare.”