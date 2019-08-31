OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Villager logo
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 31
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Village of Oak Creek clinic re-opening celebration scheduled for Thursday

The Village of Oak Creek will host an open house for the re-opening of the primary care clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. The clinic is located at 61 Bell Rock Plaza in Village of Oak Creek. Courtesy photo

The Village of Oak Creek will host an open house for the re-opening of the primary care clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. The clinic is located at 61 Bell Rock Plaza in Village of Oak Creek. Courtesy photo

Staff reports
Originally Published: August 31, 2019 1:08 p.m.

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — The Village of Oak Creek will host an open house for the re-opening of the primary care clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The clinic is located at 61 Bell Rock Plaza in Village of Oak Creek.

Tour the newly renovated facility, mingle with our providers and enjoy light refreshments.

The renovations help to improve the layout of the clinic to allow for better care for patients.

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Village of Oak Creek Campus offers personalized primary care and wellness exams; laboratory services; and physical therapy provided by Entire Care Rehab & Sports Medicine.

Services also include visiting specialties such as cardiology and neurology.

To learn more about Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Village of Oak Creek, visit NAHealth.com/primary-care/voc.

For more information on NAH programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH on Facebook by searching Northern Arizona Healthcare Flagstaff and Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley.

Follow NAH on Instagram by searching “Northern Arizona Healthcare.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Northern Arizona Healthcare updates Village of Oak Creek clinic
NAH $300 million plan includes major upgrades for Verde facilities
Northern Arizona Healthcare honors Nurses of the Year
Women excel in leadership roles at Northern Arizona Healthcare
5 stars for Verde Valley Medical Center

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News